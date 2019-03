Rescue Crews Evacuate 17 People by Boat in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and other emergency responders used boats to rescue people from their homes in the neighborhood near Minnesota Avenue and Lotta Street Thursday afternoon.

Rising flood waters have made many roads impassable throughout the city and county.

According to SFFR, 17 people were evacuated.

Crews visited each house and residents could choose to stay or be evacuated by boat.

Update on evacuation efforts at Lotta St and Minnesota Ave. Posted by Miranda Paige on Thursday, March 14, 2019

More from the evacuation at Minnesota Ave and Lotta St. @KDLTNews pic.twitter.com/A4xyM8tOHt — Miranda Paige (@ReporterMiranda) March 14, 2019