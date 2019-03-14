The Latest: South Dakota State Offices Closed Amid Blizzard

Blowing snow reduces visibility at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, S.D., Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A window-rattling storm brought blizzards, floods and a tornado across more than 25 states Wednesday, stretching from the northern Rocky Mountains to Texas and beyond. (Ryan Hermens/Rapid City Journal via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. – The Latest on a winter storm hitting the West and Midwest:

8:10 a.m.

All state offices are now closed in South Dakota as blizzard conditions barrel into the Midwest.

Gov. Kristi Noem says only essential personnel should go to work at state offices Thursday, as the National Weather Service warns of blizzard and winter-storm conditions across several states.

North Dakota transportation officials closed sections of major interstates after blowing snow reduced visibility to nearly zero. Blizzard conditions also hit western Nebraska, while heavy rain has caused flooding elsewhere in Nebraska and South Dakota, and in Iowa.

The weather is moving into the Midwest after causing widespread power outages in Colorado, where a blizzard forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights and wreaked havoc on roadways. A Colorado State Patrol officer was hit and killed by a car as he helped a driver who’d slid off an interstate near Denver.

—-

6:50 a.m.

South Dakota’s governor has closed state offices across much of the state as blizzard conditions move in from the West.

Offices in 49 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are closed Thursday as the National Weather Service warns of blizzard and winter-storm conditions a day after a massive late-winter storm hit Colorado.

Gov. Kristi Noem says only essential personnel in the affected state offices should go to work.

Heavy rain has caused flooding in southern and eastern South Dakota, with water covering some roads and highways. Rain and melting snow have caused similar conditions in Iowa.

The weather is barreling into the Midwest after causing widespread power outages Wednesday in Colorado, where a blizzard forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights and wreaked havoc on roadways as drivers became overwhelmed by blinding snow.