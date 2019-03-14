Update On KDLT Sports Off Air For Thursday, March 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Due to the ongoing flooding emergency in and around the KDLT studios caused by the recent winter storm, there will be no sportscast or KDLT newscasts at 5, 6 & 10 PM.

Streets in and around the KDLT studio on 3600 South Westport Avenue are flooded, making it unsafe for staff to get in and out of the building.

We will provide the day’s latest sports updates on our social media pages (Facebook & Twitter), and update our KDLT Sports Scoreboard page online with the latest results, including scores from the State Basketball Tournaments.

We hope to resume our regular sportscast and coverage tomorrow.

Until then, for more information on the weather and flooding, check out KDLT Weather and News on our social media platforms for more information.

Be safe.