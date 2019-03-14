Water Released From Gavin’s Point Dam at 90,000 cfs

YANKTON COUNTY, SD – Snow melt and heavy rains have caused water to rapidly flow towards Gavin’s Point Dam. At this time, The Army Corp of Engineers is releasing 90,000 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Operators at Gavins Point are using 12 of the 14 spillway bays and the powerhouse to pass the flows. The remaining two spillway gates are partially open, but frozen in place due to ice buildup. Operators are spilling water over those two gate in an effort to thaw them and return them to operating condition, which dam safety engineers believe presents no risk to the structure or the gates nor does it affect the Corps’ ability to safely pass water pass the structure.

Emergency managers and engineers from the Corps’ Omaha and Kansas City districts are supporting state and local authorities with levee monitoring and other flood response activities, to include technical advice and sand bag distribution.

“Given the amount of water still expected to come out of the tributaries, we expect we will hold at 90,000 cfs through Saturday morning, provided the current inflow trend are maintained” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Water Management Division in Omaha. “As that unregulated runoff decreases, we will be able to decrease outflows from Gavins Point.”

Remus cautioned, however, that river levels could remain high in places for several days to a week as conditions in the different basins normalize.

The Corps’ lower river forecast, which is updated each morning, is available on its website at: http://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/reports/pdfs/GRFT.pdf

A Red Cross shelter is still open for people displaced by flooding. The shelter is located at 900 Whiting Drive in Yankton, SD. If you are in need of shelter, please contact 211.