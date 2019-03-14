Yankton Transfer Station Accepting Flood-Damaged Debris Free of Cost

YANKTON, S.D. – Due to the anticipated disaster declaration by the Yankton Board of City Commissioners, the Transfer Station will be opened for no cost disposal of flood-damaged debris from properties within the City of Yankton.

Only flood-damaged items from properties located in the City of Yankton are eligible. Loads will be weighed and written records collected from participants for disaster program documentation. Loads must be strictly flood-damaged materials, no mixed loads.

Attempting to include items not impacted by the flood will decrease our community’s ability to apply for disaster aid funding programs.