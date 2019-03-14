Yankton Transfer Station Accepting Flood-Damaged Debris Free of Cost
YANKTON, S.D. – Due to the anticipated disaster declaration by the Yankton Board of City Commissioners, the Transfer Station will be opened for no cost disposal of flood-damaged debris from properties within the City of Yankton.
Only flood-damaged items from properties located in the City of Yankton are eligible. Loads will be weighed and written records collected from participants for disaster program documentation. Loads must be strictly flood-damaged materials, no mixed loads.
Attempting to include items not impacted by the flood will decrease our community’s ability to apply for disaster aid funding programs.
Items will not be collected curbside during this effort. The annual citywide cleanup event will be held as previously announced.
March 15th – March 30th: Drop-off of flood-damaged debris at the Transfer Station, 1200 W 23rd Street. Monday – Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Eligible storm damaged items include:
-Damaged sheetrock, carpet, and other building materials
-Furniture and other flood-damaged household items
-Tree branches (no cost disposal available at any time)
Ineligible items include:
-Tires
-Refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, motor oils, or automotive-type batteries
-Paints, thinners, painting oils, and other household hazardous waste.
-All other items not damaged by the flood event
For further information, contact the City of Yankton Street Department at 668-5211.