Aberdeen’s Dawn Seiler Retiring

Winningest Coach In South Dakota Girls' Prep Basketball History

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The winningest girls basketball coach in South Dakota state high school history is retiring.

Dawn Seiler announced yesterday that she’s stepping down after 35 years as a head coach at McIntosh and Aberdeen Central. Her career record stands at 600 wins and 228 losses, with state championships in 2016 and 2018.