Asphalt Laborer

SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

Pay up to $16.00 per hour

Hourly, Full-Time/Seasonal

Summary Responsibilities

We are looking for the BEST OF THE BEST to fill our team. The asphalt laborer will perform tasks involving physical labor on parking lots and streets. Laborers will carry out maintenance work by saw cutting the designated patch areas and helping replace it with new asphalt and finishing by the means of shoveling, spreading and raking to grade in order to achieve a smooth finish. The laborer will inspect and maintain all asphalt equipment and supplies including all small equipment, tires, lights, brakes, gas and oil and completes minor repairs to asphalt equipment at the direction of the supervisor. Reports to Superintendent.

Benefits

* Top pay for experience and the BEST candidates – competitive pay!

* Health Insurance

* 401K

* Dental

* Vision

* AFLAC

* No overnight travel – you will be home every night

* Unlimited growth potential within our company

Job Requirements:

* Saw cut and remove asphalt

* Compact Base

* Tack coat sawed edges

* Direct trucks to deposit material into designated area

* Spread, shovel, and tamp to grade asphalt and base course

* Assist supervisor in measuring patches, streets, and lots

* Control traffic

* Assist in job site clean up

* Navigate to and from work sites

* May occasionally be assigned to other responsibilities

* Maintain accurate timecards and paperwork

* Must be dependable, with minimal time off

* Must have driver’s license/ CDL is a plus

Contact Information:

To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

http://sealprospaving.com/careers/