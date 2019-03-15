Asphalt Paving Foreman

SealPros Inc. Asphalt and Paving

Job Location:

Harrisburg, SD

Job Description:

The Asphalt Paving Foreman is a skilled position that requires you to supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in laying asphalt on surfaces of highways, streets, parking lots, etc. Responsible to complete all aspects of the field work required per the contract and per the established company procedures. The selected candidate will be required to work with other co-workers and managers in a team environment. They will work with the estimating department and accounting department to verify that the work is being done per the contract and within the established budgets. They will verify that all company policies and established procedures are followed by all employees under their direction in the field. They will schedule all material and trucking as required. Reports to Superintendent.

Must be able to perform the following:

• Ability to pave according to DOT (Department of Transportation) and commercial specifications

• Ability to read plans (grade, slope, drainage, etc.)

• Proven track record of completing jobs within budget and on time

• Ability to manage all aspects including ordering of trucks and asphalt

• Efficiently operate equipment used in road construction

o Commercial Vehicles (trucks)

o Asphalt Steel Face Roller

o Asphalt Paver

o Asphalt Paver Screed

o Oil Distributor (tack truck)

• Strong communication skills with customers and employees

• Train crew members to become efficient equipment operators

• Enforce safety regulations

• Prepare various daily reports and track quantities of daily work

• Assist General Asphalt Superintendent to hire field crew (i.e. truck drivers, operators, laborers)

• Perform other related duties as required, directed, or as the situation dictates

Pay Depending on Experience

Benefits

• Health Insurance

• 401K

• Dental

• Vision

• AFLAC

• Holiday Pay

• Vacation Pay

Job Requirements:

• Pass pre-employment drug test

• Must have valid CDL/driver’s license

• Maintain accurate timecards and paperwork

• Must be dependable, with minimal time off

• Must be willing to work overtime including weekends

• Must be willing to work in extreme temps (hot and cold)

• Maintain a strict attitude towards safety and company policy

• 5 years’ experience required

• Must have reliable transportation to and from work

Contact Information:

To apply, stop in and complete an application at 27297 Wetland Road, Harrisburg, SD 57032 (1 mile east of I-29 Exit 71) or email resume to: ashley@nielsonconstruction.net

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

http://sealprospaving.com/careers/