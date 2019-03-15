Flooding Closes Roads, Causes Evacuations in Upper Midwest

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Interstates in North Dakota and South Dakota were reopening Friday as residents were digging out from a late-winter storm. Still, authorities were urging residents to use caution while traveling on snow-covered roads.

State offices in South Dakota were also reopened, a day after they were shuttered due to the storm.

Flooding was an issue for travelers and residents in southern Minnesota and Wisconsin, as water covered many roadways. Floodwaters in southern Wisconsin began receding, but several roads were still impassable.

In the Green Bay area, flooding from the East River forced some residents to evacuate in areas where the water was several feet deep. Green Bay was among districts that closed school on Friday.

In Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, rescuers had to move residents to higher ground due to flooding from the Fond du Lac River. Dozens of people were displaced.