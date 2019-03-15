Governor Noem Surveys Flood Damage in Yankton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – After historic flooding in parts of the state, Governor Kristi Noem flew over the Yankton area in a helicopter to see the aftermath for herself.

Thursday at noon, Governor Noem signed an emergency declaration for the state of South Dakota, following this week’s blizzards and flooding. It allows the use of additional state funds for South Dakota counties impacted by the weather. The extra money comes from the state’s disaster fund.

Noem has also ordered an emergency operations center to open in Pierre. It provides resources to help different cities and counties in response to the storms.

“There’s still a few challenges the next few days to get through, rising water levels in the south-eastern corner of the state. But we will do it together and we have also prepared well. We’ve coordinated well and that the state will help local communities and counties,” said Governor Noem.

Noem plans to fly over Sioux Falls tonight and she will be on the ground on Saturday to see the flooding aftermath.