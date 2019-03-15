Historic Flooding Rattles Sioux Falls and Surrounding Areas

SIOUX EMPIRE- The flooding yesterday in Sioux Falls created scenes that not many of us have experienced before.

There were several precise weather factors that needed to take place in order for this flooding to occur in this significance.

Temperatures rose above freezing across the Southeast on Tuesday, and didn’t fall back below it until the afternoon on Thursday. This created a constant melt of our swelled snow pack. You combine all of our snow melting off, the fact that we got 2.49″ of rain in Sioux Falls, and the ground still being frozen, it created dangerous water levels.

River levels broke record highs on the Big Sioux River at Western Avenue, and Skunk Creek at 12th street. Even though records weren’t broken at Falls Park or Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota, the scenes were still incredible.

Many roads across the Sioux Falls area were overcome with flood water, and closed. Even 43rd street and Westport Avenue, some of you might recognize that as right outside KDLT! We were not able to make it to the building on March 14th.

It was hard to keep up with the amount of roads that were closing due to flooding at times. All of this is a powerful reminder of the impact weather can have on us.

Sioux Falls broke record rainfall on Wednesday with 1.91″ of accumulation, the previous record was 0.99″ set back in 1973.

Thursday’s rainfall of 0.58″ did not break the record of 0.95″, which was set back in 1899.