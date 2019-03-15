Meet This Year’s Miss Shamrock: Meaghan Murphy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Miss Shamrock has been part of the St. Patrick’s Day parade and other festivities in downtown Sioux Falls for the past seven years.

This year, Meaghan Murphy will wear the crown. Meaghan is a senior at Lincoln High School where she’s a member of the band as a drum majorette and she also plays the flute.

In January, Meaghan submitted an essay to the Sioux Falls Irish Club. She wrote about what her Irish heritage means to her. She highlighted how her family has always been part of the parade.

“It was basically just how much my family meant to me and how we’re always there for each other. It wasn’t just a celebration, but it’s about getting to be together, getting to see each other again, and stuff like that,” said Meaghan.

The parade starts tomorrow at 2 p.m. at 13th Street and Philips Avenue.