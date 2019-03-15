Officials Give Update on Flood Conditions in Sioux Falls Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – City officials gave an update on flooding conditions in the Sioux Falls area at Friday’s police briefing.

Mark Cotter with public works says they are continuing to pump water out of major intersections in Sioux Falls. Cotter says they are working hard to open Louise Avenue and 41st Street today. Over the past 24hrs, they have opened 26th Street and I-229, West 12th Street, and Minnesota and I-229.

Cotter also thanked residents for limiting their water usage. He says there have only been seven reported wastewater backups in homes. If you experience a wastewater backup call Water Reclamation at 605-367-8198. Cotter is also asking residents to continually follow the road closures map on the city’s website, as it will change throughout the day. You can find that map here: siouxfalls.org.

Emergency Manager for the city, Regan Smith, says emergency crews conducted 10 water evacuation incidents. 36 people were assisted in the area with 14 of them being rescued from a moving water situation. In the West Lotta Street and Minnesota Avenue area specifically, crews contacted 80 residents. 17 people voluntarily evacuated and 32 people decided to stay.

Mayor Paul TenHaken is asking people who want to volunteer or donate to call the 211 HelpLine center. Anyone who needs assistance is also asked to call 211. The Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation set up a Flood Recovery Fund. TenHaken is asking anyone who wants to provide financial assistance to people affected by the flood to head to their website, sfacf.org, to donate.

“We’re a strong community, we’re going to get through this together, Sioux Falls is tough,” said TenHaken. “We band together in times of need.”

Mark Cotter also gave an update on pothole repairs in the city. Six crews will work citywide during the day Monday through Friday. One crew will work nightside at major intersections, and three crews will work Saturday and Sunday during the day.