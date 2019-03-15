Plea to Drivers to Avoid Going Around Barricades

City and county officials throughout eastern South Dakota warn of the consequences

Dozens of rescues from stalled vehicles in floodwaters in Sioux Falls alone on Thursday have city officials asking again, that drivers avoid going around barricades in place to keep you safe.

Barricades are in place for a reason. You risk your safety and our safety when we have to rescue you from your stalled car in freezing water. /657 pic.twitter.com/yzAwL8zqH2 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) March 15, 2019

County officials across a large portion of eastern South Dakota as well, are taking to social media to warn there are not enough barricades available to fully block the roads they consider impassable due to the floodwaters across the region.

Not only can high water present a potentially life-threatening situation for those in a vehicle, but as well, the crews that need to perform any rescue. And, road conditions where water has been or continues to be present is not guaranteed, obvious in the image above posted Thursday by the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.