Sioux Falls Community Bands Together to Help with Flood Relief

Volunteers help home owners during flood disaster

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – With many flooded streets and basements, Sioux Falls residents are getting a lot from volunteers.

People from around the community are helping the police, fire department and the 211 Helpline bring relief to those in need.

Volunteers are assisting with everything from helping people move furniture out their basements to carpenters working with homeowners to restoring their homes, and remove ice from driveways.

City officials say it’s truly a community effort.

“We’re a strong community, we’re going to get through this together,” said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken. “We band together for each other in time of need. I’m very proud to see that.”

If you want to help, you can call the 2-1-1 hotline or go online to sfacf.org to donate to the “Flood Recovery Fund.”