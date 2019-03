Sioux Falls Man Arrested for DWI After Being Rescued From Flood Waters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police arrested a 49-year-old man on DWI charges after emergency crews rescued him and a 9-year-old boy from flood waters.

A passerby called police after seeing blinking tail lights coming from a vehicle floating in the water at Cherry Rock Park. An emergency crew responded and rescued 49-year-old David Massey and his 9-year-old stepson.

Police determined Massey had been drinking and arrested him on DWI first, abuse or cruelty to a minor, and for driving around a barricade. Massey’s PBT level was .164.

No injuries were reported.