STATE A GIRLS SEMIFINALS-Unbeaten West Central & Winner Advance To Championship

Trojans Beat Lennox 44-41 While Warriors Top MC/M 62-44
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The State A Girls’ Basketball Championship will feature a pair of unbeaten teams.

Despite 23 points from SDSU-bound Madysen Vlastuin, West Central edged Lennox 44-41 in the semifinals on Friday afternoon.  Megan Madsen led the Trojans with 12 points, getting them to 24-0 on the season.

Winner also preserved it’s perfect record, knocking off McCook Central/Montrose 66-44 in the other semifinal.   Bella Swedlund scored 19 to lead the Warriors to their 23rd straight win (23-0).

Winner and West Central battle for the title tomorrow at 5 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

 

