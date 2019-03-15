State Government Offices to Open Friday

Governor Kristi Noem has announced all state government offices will reopen on Friday. In 17 counties, staff will report at the regular time, others are set to reopen at noon.

Counties where state offices will open at the regular time are Bon Homme, Butte, Clay, Custer, Douglas, Fall River, Harding, Hutchinson, Lawrence, Lincoln, McCook, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Turner, Union and Yankton.

Most state government offices have been closed for the last two days by order of the Governor due to the heavy snowstorm and flooding.