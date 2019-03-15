Thousands Urged to Evacuate in Nebraska Flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Thousands of people have been urged to evacuate along eastern Nebraska rivers as a massive late-winter storm has pushed streams and rivers out of their banks throughout the Midwest.

Officials in Omaha, Nebraska, and surrounding communities are asking anyone who lives along the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers to leave their homes.

In Sarpy County south of Omaha, some 1,200 people along the Missouri area and another 1,400 along the Platte and Elkhorn rivers have been asked to evacuate. In Douglas County, people in about 200 homes along the Platte and Elkhorn have been asked to leave.

Douglas County Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson says “Things are moving and changing at a rapid pace,” and people need to follow instructions.