Unfinished Business For Northern State Men At NCAA Tournament

Wolves Face Southeast Oklahoma State Tomorrow At 2:30 PM

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Northern State men’s basketball team begins central region play tomorrow in Maryville Missouri against Southeastern Oklahoma State at 2:30 PM.

After coming up one shot short of the national title the Wolves weren’t picked by many to be back in the regional after some key graduations. They proved themselves by winning a second straight NSIC title, making it clear they have some unfinished business at the national tournament