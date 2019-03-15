Westbound I90 Open Between Wall and Rapid City

Interstate from Wall to Chamberlain to open sometime Friday

After two days of closures due to this latest winter storm, the Department of Transportation hopes to fully re-open I90 between Rapid City to Chamberlain sometime Friday.

The westbound lanes opened last night between Wall and Rapid City. The eastbound lanes have not yet been cleared, according to the latest press release from state transportation officials and safetravelusa.com.

Travel officials cite high winds and heavy drifting not just on the Interstate but also on state and local highways throughout the central and northeastern parts of the state for hampering cleanup efforts. They ask drivers avoid going around the Interstate closure to other highways as “many are still impassable and crews are still working to clear numerous and very large drifts and remove stranded vehicles.”

Flooding is also a concern for the DOT and they remind drivers to turn around and not drive through floodwaters as the roadway may be washed away underneath.

Road conditions are updated as changes occur at www.safetravelusa.com/sd. You can also call 5-1-1 before travelling for further information on No Travel Advisories, flooded roadways and roads marked as impassable.