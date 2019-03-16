Governor Noem and Senator Thune Evaluate City Flood Damage

SIOUX FALLS, SD- This week’s weather from blizzards to flooding has caused severe damage across the state. On Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem was joined by Senator John Thune and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken to tour the city and look at some of the most impacted areas.

Just on Friday, Governor Noem signed an emergency declaration for the state of South Dakota. This allows use of additional state funds for counties affected by the weather. Mayor Paul TenHaken says Governor Noem was the first to call when they knew the weather was turning for the worst. He says having Noem and Thune here supporting relief efforts is encouraging.

“For the citizens to know that our administration has a strong relationship with the governor is really important. They’re readying their resource and they’re willing to help. This is a lonely feeling to be experiencing this disaster, so support from the state and the federal level through our delegation means a lot,” says Mayor Paul TenHaken of Sioux Falls.

Governor Noem has been traveling to different parts of the state for the past two days. Saturday she talked to some Sioux Falls residents near Tomar Park cleaning up their homes from flooding.

Noem says it’s one thing to look at pictures, but seeing it all in person is shocking.

“I saw it after the water levels went down, they did come back a little bit. But just talking to people and letting them know they are not forgotten too. Right now, they’re going into their basements, they’re going into their homes seeing their foundations caved in, and seeing a lot of loss of property. We’re there to partner with them and let them know they’re not alone,” says Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

Governor Noem says she’ll visit Rapid City on Saturday night as she continues to tour counties that have experienced extreme weather.