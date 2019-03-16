Scoreboard Friday, March 15th

Scores For Friday, March 15, 2019
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 15TH, 2019
NBA G-LEAGUE
Salt Lake City 141, Skyforce 114

USHL
Omaha 3, Stampede 2 (*Final in OT)

H.S Boys’ Basketball
State AA Tournament
Consolation
Roosevelt 68, Huron 52

Lincoln 74, RC Stevens 67

Semifinals
Brandon Valley 53, Harrisburg 40

O’Gorman 43, Yankton 42

State A Tournament
Consolation
St. Thomas More 58, Madison 43

Dell Rapids 47, Hot Springs 37

Semifinals
Tea 57, Pine Ridge 51

SF Christian 53, Lennox 46

State B Tournament
Consolation
White River 78, Jones County 56

Sully Buttes 54, Timber Lake 50

Semifinals
DeSmet 70, Viborg/Hurley 48

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Bridgewater-Emery 55

H.S. Girls’ Basketball
State AA Tournament
Consolation
RC Stevens 62, Washington 38

O’Gorman 61, Brookings 41

Semifinals
Brandon Valley 52, Mitchell 38

Lincoln 42, Harrisburg 39

State A Tournament
Consolation
St. Thomas More 58, MV/P 38

Todd County 62, Roncalli 52

Semifinals
West Central 44, Lennox 41

Winner 66, McCook Central/Montrose 44

H.S. Boys’ Hockey
State Tournament
Brookings 7, Oahe 4

Rushmore 4, Watertown 2

College Baseball
Briar Cliff 2, Northwestern 0

Briar Cliff 5, Northwestern 2

Southwest Minnesota State 6, Concordia-St. Paul 5

Concordia-St. Paul 3, Southwest Minnesota State 2

College Softball
Connecticut 8, USD 0

Ball State 10, USD 4

Women’s College Tennis
Holyoke 4, Sioux Falls 3

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like