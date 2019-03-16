Scoreboard Saturday, March 16th

Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 16TH, 2019
NHL
Wild 5, NY Rangers 2

IFL
Storm 52, Bismark 18

Men’s College Basketball
Central Regional Tournament-1st Round
Southeastern Oklahoma State 115, Northern State 103 (*Final in OT)

H.S. Boys’ Basketball
State AA Tournament @ Rapid City
7th Place
Huron 61, RC Stevens 56

5th Place
Roosevelt 67, Lincoln 49

3rd Place
Harrisburg 70, Yankton 64 (*Final in OT)

Championship
Brandon Valley 54, O’Gorman 47

State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls
7th Place
St. Thomas More 71, Dell Rapids 69

5th Place
Madison 70, Hot Springs 60

3rd Place
Pine Ridge 61, Lennox 47

Championship
Tea 68, SF Christian 57

State B Tournament @ Aberdeen
7th Place
Jones County 60, Timber Lake 49

5th Place
White River 74, Sully Buttes 68

3rd Place
Bridgewater-Emery 65, Viborg-Hurley 54

Championship
Clark/Willow Lake 49, DeSmet 41

H.S. Girls’ Basketball
State AA Tournament @ Rapid City
7th Place
Washington 45, Brookings 43

5th Place
RC Stevens 44, O’Gorman 41

3rd Place
Harrisburg 49, Mitchell 44

Championship
Brandon Valley 60, Lincoln 40

State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls
7th Place
Todd County 63, St. Thomas More 51

5th Place
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Roncalli 50

3rd Place
Lennox 43, McCook Central/Montrose 41

Championship
Winner 60, West Central 53

MN State 1A Championship
Minneota 40, Goodhue 31

H.S. Boys’ Hockey 
State Tournament @ Fort Pierre
Quarterfinals
Sioux Falls 7, Aberdeen 3

Huron 5, Sioux Center 4

Semifinals
Rushmore 6, Brookings 0

Sioux Falls 3, Huron 2

College Baseball
SDSU 7, Western Illinois 6

Western Illinois 10, SDSU 6

Concordia-St. Paul 7, SMSU 1

Northwestern 3, Jamestown 2

Jamestown 8, Northwestern 3

Mount Marty 4, Dakota Wesleyan 1

Mount Marty 2, Dakota Wesleyan 1

College Softball
Connecticut 7, USD 0

USD 9, Cleveland State 0

SDSU 5, Creighton 0

UMKC 6, SDSU 4

Men’s College Tennis
Concordia 9, Northwestern 0

