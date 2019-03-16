Scoreboard Saturday, March 16th
NHL
Wild 5, NY Rangers 2
IFL
Storm 52, Bismark 18
Men’s College Basketball
Central Regional Tournament-1st Round
Southeastern Oklahoma State 115, Northern State 103 (*Final in OT)
H.S. Boys’ Basketball
State AA Tournament @ Rapid City
7th Place
Huron 61, RC Stevens 56
5th Place
Roosevelt 67, Lincoln 49
3rd Place
Harrisburg 70, Yankton 64 (*Final in OT)
Championship
Brandon Valley 54, O’Gorman 47
State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls
7th Place
St. Thomas More 71, Dell Rapids 69
5th Place
Madison 70, Hot Springs 60
3rd Place
Pine Ridge 61, Lennox 47
Championship
Tea 68, SF Christian 57
State B Tournament @ Aberdeen
7th Place
Jones County 60, Timber Lake 49
5th Place
White River 74, Sully Buttes 68
3rd Place
Bridgewater-Emery 65, Viborg-Hurley 54
Championship
Clark/Willow Lake 49, DeSmet 41
H.S. Girls’ Basketball
State AA Tournament @ Rapid City
7th Place
Washington 45, Brookings 43
5th Place
RC Stevens 44, O’Gorman 41
3rd Place
Harrisburg 49, Mitchell 44
Championship
Brandon Valley 60, Lincoln 40
State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls
7th Place
Todd County 63, St. Thomas More 51
5th Place
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 53, Roncalli 50
3rd Place
Lennox 43, McCook Central/Montrose 41
Championship
Winner 60, West Central 53
MN State 1A Championship
Minneota 40, Goodhue 31
H.S. Boys’ Hockey
State Tournament @ Fort Pierre
Quarterfinals
Sioux Falls 7, Aberdeen 3
Huron 5, Sioux Center 4
Semifinals
Rushmore 6, Brookings 0
Sioux Falls 3, Huron 2
College Baseball
SDSU 7, Western Illinois 6
Western Illinois 10, SDSU 6
Concordia-St. Paul 7, SMSU 1
Northwestern 3, Jamestown 2
Jamestown 8, Northwestern 3
Mount Marty 4, Dakota Wesleyan 1
Mount Marty 2, Dakota Wesleyan 1
College Softball
Connecticut 7, USD 0
USD 9, Cleveland State 0
SDSU 5, Creighton 0
UMKC 6, SDSU 4
Men’s College Tennis
Concordia 9, Northwestern 0