Skyforce Fall To Salt Lake City & Lose Ninth Straight

Fading Force Lose 141-114

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Salt Lake City Stars (26-21) handed the Sioux Falls Skyforce (23-23) its ninth-straight loss on Friday evening by a final score of 141-114 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Force’s woes continue, now losers of 13 of its last 14 games.

Utah Jazz assignee Grayson Allen (22 points, 5-9 3PA) scored seven of the first 10 points for the Stars to secure early momentum. Salt Lake City eventually went on an 11-4 run to end the quarter.

Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten (15 points, seven rebounds) and Miami HEAT assignee Charles Cooke III (10 points, seven rebounds) combined for 11 of the Force’s 25 first-quarter points.

The momentum continued into the second quarter for Salt Lake City, as Utah Jazz two-way player Tyler Cavanaugh (20 points, eight assists) led a 15-7 run with two minutes left in the first half to give the Stars a commanding 69-50 lead before the break.

Bubu Palo (season-high 27 points, career-high 16-16 FTs) passed Skyforce Hall of Famer David Bailey (642) for the most made free throws in Sioux Falls franchise history. Palo has now made 652 free throws as a member of the Skyforce.

Utah Jazz two-way player Naz Mitrou-Long (20 points, eight rebounds) orchestrated a 14-9 run halfway through the third quarter that pushed the Salt Lake City lead to 30 points (93-63).

Rodney Purvis (27 points, career-high 12 assists) helped Sioux Falls own the final period by two points. Kyle Washington also added a career-high 14 points on 6-7 shooting in the fourth quarter alone.

The Skyforce look to snap a three-game home losing streak on Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon versus Midwest Division foe Memphis Hustle (26-21). Meanwhile, Salt Lake City takes a five game winning streak on the road at Oklahoma City (30-16) on Sunday afternoon.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce