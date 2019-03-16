STATE A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP: Tea Pulls Away From Sioux Falls Christian

Titans Claim Second Title In Three Years With 68-57 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With nine seniors and their coach, Chris Fechner, stepping down, the Tea Titans weren’t about to lose their final game.

Down three at half the Titans stormed back to defeat Sioux Falls Christian 68-57 in the State A Boys’ Basketball Championship game on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. It’s the second state title for the Titans in the last three years.

Justin Hohn led the way for the Titans with a game-high 19 points. Noah Freidel scored 17 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Kade Stearns added 12 points and Kaleb Joffer scored 10.

Zach Witte led the Chargers with 17 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction!