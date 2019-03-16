STATE A BOYS SEMIFINALS: Tea & SF Christian Win Thrillers

Titans Top Pine Ridge 57-51 While Chargers Defeat Lennox 53-46

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tea and Sioux Falls Christian will meet for the State A Boys’ Basketball Title after surviving semifinal thrillers.

The Titans got 23 points and 12 rebounds from Noah Freidel to hold off Pine Ridge 57-51. In the other semifinal Xavier Van Beek scored 16 to help the Chargers overcome a late Lennox lead to win 53-46.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Tomorrow’s title game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM.