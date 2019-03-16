STATE A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP: Winner Beats West Central To Complete A Perfect Season

Warriors Win First State Title 60-53

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It was the perfect ending for the Winner Warriors girls’ basketball team.

In a battle of unbeatens it was Winner using a big second half to pull away from West Central 60-53 in the State A Girls’ Basketball Championship on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. It’s the first ever state title for the 24-0 Warriors.

Gabriel Kocer led the Warriors with 21 points. Bella Swedlund scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while Kalla Bertram added 10.

Kali Nelson scored 20 to lead the 24-1 Trojans.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!