STATE AA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Brandon Valley Sweeps Title Saturday

Lynx Boys Top O'Gorman 54-47 While BV Girls Beat Lincoln 60-40

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City belongs to Brandon Valley High School.

The Lynx boys’ and girls’ basketball teams swept the SDHSAA State AA Championship Games on Saturday afternoon.

Carter Olthoff scored 21 points to lead the Lynx boys to a 54-47 victory over O’Gorman. Gavin Terhark added 15 points and Jackson Hilton scored 13. Luke Ronsiek led the Knights with 15 points in defeat.

In the girls’ championship it was Brandon Valley pulling away from Lincoln 60-40. Trinity Law led the Lynx with 17 points. Ashley Wells added 14 points and Lauren Wells scored 10 for Brandon Valley. Emma Osmundson led the Patriots with 13 points.

