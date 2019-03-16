STATE AA BOYS SEMIFINALS: Brandon Valley Pulls Away From Harrisburg

17-0 Run Helps Lynx Defeat Tigers 53-40

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A 17-0 second quarter run put the Brandon Valley boys’ basketball team ahead for good in their State AA Semifinal against Harrisburg, with the Lynx pulling away to win 53-40.

Evan Talcott led the Lynx with 18 points and Carter Olthoff added 12.

Brandon Valley will face O’Gorman in the championship game tomorrow at 8:30 PM. The Knights got a controversial 43-42 semifinal win over defending champion Yankton thanks to a game winner from Luke Ronsiek that, upon replay, did not appear to have beaten the final buzzer. As there is no rule permitting a replay review, the call stood and O’Gorman advanced to the title game.