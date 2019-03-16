STATE AA BOYS SEMIFINALS: Controversial O’Gorman Buzzer Beater Dethrones Defending State Champion Yankton

Bucks Lose 43-42 On Shot That Shouldn't Have Counted

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Last night’s State AA Boys’ State Semifinal will go down as one of the most talked about games in the history of South Dakota prep sports

And it ignites a debate about using instant replay in championship events.

O’Gorman defeated Yankton 43-42 in the semifinals when Luke Ronsiek hitting a runner in the lane as time expired. However, replays and photos showed that Ronsiek hadn’t gotten the shot off before the clock had hit zero and the buzzer light went off.

However, due to the fact there is no rule allowing officials in the SDHSAA to review a call via replay, the original call stands.

The SDHSAA sent out a statement re-affirming it’s rule and, while it pledged to look into implementing a replay system in the offseason, made it clear the decision stood.

Click on the video viewer to see the controversial finish courtesy SD PB.