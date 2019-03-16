STATE AA GIRLS SEMIFINALS: Brandon Valley Ends Mitchell’s Cinderella Run While Lincoln Edges Harrisburg

Lynx Win 52-38 While Patriots Take 42-39 Decision
Zach Borg,
RAPID CITY, S.D.  —  Lincoln and Brandon Valley will square off for the AA Girls’ Basketball State Championship tomorrow at 6 PM.

The Lynx ended the Cinderella run of Mitchell, who had upset top seed O’Gorman on Thursday, with a 52-38 win.  Danica Kocer led the Lynx with 17 points and Ashley Wells added 14 points.

In the late semifinal the Patriots built an 11-point halftime lead and held off a Harrisburg surge in the second half, winning 42-39.  Morgan Hansen led Lincoln with 13 points with Emma Osmundson and Brooke Brown each adding 11.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

-Lincoln & Harrisburg highlights courtesy SD PB

