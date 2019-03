STATE B BOYS SEMIFINALS: DeSmet Runs Away From Viborg/Hurley

Will Face Clark/Willow Lake In Championship

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Kalen Garry scored 27 points and Trevin Holland added 20 to lead the DeSmet Bulldog boys’ basketball team into the State B Championship game, defeating Viborg-Hurley 70-48 in semifinal play on Friday night in Aberdeen.

