STATE B BOYS SEMIFINALS: Prouty Powers Clark/Willow Lake Past Bridgewater-Emery

Cyclones Win 56-55

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Jacob Prouty’s game-high 37 points powered the Clark/Willow Lake Cyclones past Bridgewater-Emery 56-55 and into the State B Boys’ Basketball championship game on Friday night in Aberdeen.

Sawyer Schultz scored 25 for the Huskies in defeat.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB!