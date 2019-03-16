STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Clark/Willow Lake Tops DeSmet To Win First State Title

Cyclones Win 49-41

ABERDEEN, S.D. — After years of talented teams and a near miss last year, the Clark/Willow Lake boys’ basketball program finally has its state championship.

The Cyclones, who lost last year’s State B title game to Sully Buttes 58-55, came back to take this year’s championship 49-41 over DeSmet. After scoring 37 points in their 56-55 semifinal win over Bridgewater-Emery, Jacob Prouty poured in a game-high 35 to lead the Cyclones. Stone Burke added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Kalen Garry led DeSmet with 14 points.

