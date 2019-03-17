Clark/Willow Lake Finally Has Its State Basketball Championship

Special Team Helps Cyclones Break Through
Zach Borg,
ABERDEEN, S.D.  —  Clark/Willow Lake has never been short on talent and great boys basketball team.

And after last night they aren’t short on something else.

State championships!

The Cyclones beat DeSmet 49-41 in the State B Championship last night to claim their first ever title.  With alums like Skyler Flatten the Cyclones have had chances before, most notably last year when they lost by three in the championship to Sully Buttes.

Led by Jacob Prouty, who scored 35 last night, the Cyclones finally had the right team and at the right time to get over the top.

