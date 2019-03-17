Flyers Complete Perfect Season With Championship Win Over Rushmore

Sioux Falls Takes Boys' Hockey State Title 4-1

FORT PIERRE, S.D. — One year ago today the Sioux Falls Flyers lost the boys’ state hockey championship game to Rushmore.

They have yet to lose since then.

The Flyers got their revenge, in the process capping off a 19-0-2 season, with a 4-1 victory over Rushmore in the State Championship Game in Fort Pierre on Sunday afternoon.

Sioux Falls scored all their goals in the second period from four different goal scorers (Nathan Fanning, Nathan Moon, Braden Malwitz and Sam Siegel) while getting 24 saves from goaltender Anthony Seykora.

