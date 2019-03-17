Former Coyotes Matt Mooney & Craig Smith Make NCAA Tournament

Ex-USD Player & Coach Make Big Dance With New Teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though the Rushmore State doesn’t have a team in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, there are a couple of former South Dakota Coyotes that will get a chance to dance.

Former USD guard Matt Mooney and Texas Tech are a 3 seed and will face Northern Kentucky in Tulsa on Friday. Former Coyote head coach Craig Smith led Utah State to the Mountain West Tournament title in his first year beating the other SDSU (San Diego State) yesterday to gain an automatic bid. They’ll be an 8 seed and face Washington in Columbus Ohio on Friday.

Former Washington Warrior Deng Geu & his Summit League Tournament Champion North Dakota State Bison are a 16 seed and will play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio against North Carolina Central on Wednesday. The winner of that game faces top seed Duke on Friday.

Minnesota is a 10 seed and will face Louisville in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday. The Iowa Hawkeyes are also a 10 seed and get Cincinnati in Columbus, Ohio on Friday while rival Iowa State is a 6 seed facing Ohio State on Friday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.