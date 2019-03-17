Jackrabbit & Coyote Women Want To See Each Other Both Make NCAA Tournament Field

Selection Show Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The NCAA Women’s basketball tournament will be announced tomorrow and it’s expected to be an historic day for the state of South Dakota and the Summit League with both the Jackrabbits and Coyotes expecting to hear their names called.

SDSU knows that they’re in by virtue of winning the automatic bid in their 83-71 Summit League Tournament Championship win over USD. Thanks to their strong resume and strength of schedule, the Jacks could be in line for the highest seed and most favorable draw in program history.

And thanks to an equally strong resume and strength of schedule, the Coyotes are expected to become the first team to ever Summit League team to get an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. Most national analysts have USD firmly in the field.

And if there’s one thing the two rivals can find a rare agreement on, it’s that the Summit deserves to have two teams in the Big Dance.

The selection show will air tomorrow at 6 PM on ESPN. Both USD and SDSU will host watch parties and are inviting fans to join them. USD will be on the second floor of the Old Lumber Company at 5:45 PM while SDSU will gather at Cubbys at 5:30.