Jackrabbit Men Draw Nationally Televised Game With Texas In NIT

SDSU Heading To Austin On Tuesday

BROOKINGS, S.D. — For the first time since 2015, the Jackrabbit men’s basketball team did not hear their name called in the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

Instead, as they did that season, SDSU waited to see who they’d play in the NIT.

The Jackrabbits draw a #7 seed in the 32 team tournament and will face the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday at 8 PM in Austin, Texas. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. The Longhorns went 16-16 during the regular season.

SDSU gained an automatic bid to the NIT by virtue of winning the Summit League’s regular season championship. The NCAA Tournament eluded them when they were stunned by Western Illinois in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Though it’s not the situation they wanted to be in, the Jacks plan to make the best of it as they did four years ago when they advanced to the second round of the NIT.