Seniors Leave Legacy At Northern State

Central Regional Loss Ends Brilliant Careers

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Northern State men’s season came to a stunning end in the NCAA Central Regional Tournament yesterday in Maryville, Missouri. The Wolves blew a 13 point lead in the final two minutes, falling to Southeastern Oklahoma State 115-103 in overtime.

It’s a sad and uncharacteristic end for a Northern State senior class that won 102 games and a pair of NSIC regular season and tournament championships.