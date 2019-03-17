Skyforce Lose 10th Straight & End Home Schedule With Loss To Memphis

Sioux Falls Eliminated From Playoff Contention After 116-101 Loss

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Memphis Hustle (27-21) handed the Sioux Falls Skyforce (23-24) their 10th-straight loss on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 116-101 at the Sanford Pentagon. The Force have now lost 14-of-15 games, and were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in the defeat.

The Force were able to jump out to an early 19-15 lead behind 15 combined points from Bubu Palo (season-high 33 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds) and Miami HEAT assignee Charles Cooke III (13 points, five rebounds).

Memphis Grizzlies assignee Jevon Carter (16 points, six assists) aided the Hustle in the opening period, as they trailed by just one point moving into the second quarter.

Doral Moore (15 points, 14 rebounds) powered Memphis to a 12-2 run to start the second quarter. Rodney Purvis (14 points, six rebounds) scored 10 points in the second quarter alone and helped orchestrate a 19-7 run to end the half, which helped slash the Hustle lead to just three at intermission (55-52).

The Hustle got off to a quick 19-9 run to open the second half. Sioux Falls struggled mightily in the third quarter, shooting 9-26 from the field. Memphis Grizzlies two-way player Julian Washburn (19 points, four steals) helped bolster a 15 point lead heading to the final period.

The Hustle built up a lead as big as 23 points in the fourth quarter, as Memphis Grizzlies assignee Tyler Dorsey (30 points, seven assists, five rebounds) scored 14 points in the final period.

Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten (23 points, 11 rebounds) netted 10 points in the final period and posted his 13th double-double of the season. Memphis Grizzlies two-way player Yuta Watanabe (5 points, 2-11 FGA) struggled from the field in the contest.

The Skyforce embark on a three game road trip to end the season, starting at Oklahoma City (31-16) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The Hustle take a five game winning streak into Salt Lake City (26-22) on Monday, as well.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce