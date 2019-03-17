Storm Continue Strong Start In Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Sioux Falls Storm moved to 3-0 after a 52-18 win over the Bismarck Bucks on Saturday, March 16.

The first quarter was dominated by the Storm after accumulating a 24-0 lead. The first score was a 13-yard field goal by Miles Bergner, then a 10-yard quarterback keeper by Lorenzo Brown, then a pick six by Matt McKoy and to end the quarter a fumble recovery in the end zone by Rick Rumph.

The second quarter began with a 50-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Brandon Sheperd to give the Storm a 30-0 lead. The Bucks would get on the board after a 10-yard field goal by Blake Levin. The Storm would score back-to-back touchdowns to end the half with a 44-3 lead; the first score was a five-yard run by Darrian Miller and then 16-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Damian Ford.

The third quarter started off with a kickoff return by Mike Tatum to cut the Storm’s lead to 44-10. The Storm answered back with a 37-yard touchdown pass by Lorenzo Brown to Brandon Sheperd.

The fourth quarter would have one score by the Bucks after a Preston Hamlett six yard rushing touchdown and a successful two-point conversion by Homer Causey to bring the final score to 52-18.

Quarterback Lorenzo Brown finished the game with 160 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also had 33 rushing yards and one touchdown. Running back Darrian Miller had 40 yards and one touchdown. Wide receivers Brandon Sheperd tallied 98 yards and two touchdowns while Damian Ford had 20 yards and one touchdown. Kicker Miles Bergner completed one field goal and six extra points. Defensive backs DeAndre Scott and Matt McKoy lead the Thunder Defense with three tackles and one interception each. Defensive lineman Charles Williams had one pass break-up.

The Sioux Falls Storm returns to action on Friday, March 22 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center for the 2019 home opener. Kickoff will be at 7:05 PM against the Quad City Steamwheelers.

-Recap Courtesy SF Storm