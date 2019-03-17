Taco Bar Fundraises For Lifescape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- One Sioux Falls Mexican restaurant is celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day by stirring up some luck for others in the community. Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant is holding a fundraiser Sunday for Lifescape, a local organization that serves kids and adults with disabilities. Customers can pay $12 for adults and $5 for kids for an all-you-can-eat taco bar with a drink included. 100 percent of the proceeds go to Lifescape, an organization the owner says he feels passionate about.

“It’s a really great thing what they do and they help out so many here in the community live a more fulfilling life, so I’m glad, I’m thankful I can do my little part to help out in any way I can,” said store owner Rudy Navarrete.

During the fundraiser, Lifescape staff are helping serve food and clean up. Staff say they are lucky to have businesses like Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican supporting their cause.

“We live in such an incredible community that does so much for people and people in the community and we are so grateful that everyone is here spending their lunch hour with us and getting good food with great people and for a really great cause,” said Jocy Smith, Lifescape Foundation Development Associate.

The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 17. Free will donations are also being accepted. The restaurant is located off west 57th Street next to Dairy Queen.