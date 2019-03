Tea Sends Nine Seniors & Coach Out On High Note

Titans Win Second State A Boys' Basketball Title In Three Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Winning a state championship is nothing new to the Tea boys’ basketball team.

Last night’s 68-57 win over Sioux Falls Christian is their second State A title in the last three years. This one was more special since it was the final game for nine outgoing seniors as well as coach Chris Fechner, who is stepping down to move with his wife for another job in Iowa.