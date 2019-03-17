The 2019 Tri-State Horse Expo

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Spring is right around the corner, which means rodeo season is quickly approaching.

For the last 8 years, the Tri-State Horse Expo welcomes cowboys and cowgirls from different parts of the region to Sioux Falls for a “friendly” rodeo competition. 325 participants have the chance to win up to 1-thousand dollars in the event that includes barrel racing and roping. Rio Nutter is from Rapid City and usually he would be playing basketball right now. So he’s happy he could attend to get ready for rodeo season.

“It’s kind of tough to get practiced up, especially when it’s cold for it. But this year I wasn’t playing basketball as long. This is the first S.D.R.A. Rodeo of the season, so you (kind of) like to come here and try to start it off with a win,” says Participant Rio Nutter.

The rodeo season officially starts around in end of May.