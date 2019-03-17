Winner Adds Girls’ Basketball Championship To Packed Trophy Case

Warriors Claimed First Ever State A Basketball Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Even though the community of Winner is no stranger to state championships, last night they saw their first girls’ basketball championship as the Warriors beat West Central 60-53 to claim the State A crown.

The Warrior football program has won seven state titles, four under current head coach Dan Aaker.

Larry Aaker coaches the girls, and is happy to add another trophy to the case while giving his brother one less thing to get on him about!