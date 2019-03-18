Body of Missing Yankton Woman Found, Man Facing Murder Charges

YANKTON, S.D. – Authorities found the body of a missing Yankton woman in Michigan, and now a man suspected in her death is in jail.

Tamara LaFramboise was reported missing on March 5th.

Monday afternoon in Sioux Falls, police arrested Steven Falkenberg.

He’s been transported to Yankton where he remains in jail this evening.

Authorities say LaFramboise’s body was discovered in a river in Menominee County, Michigan.

The cause of death has not been released.