City Braces for Second Flood Event, Falls Park to Close to Public

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls is bracing for a second flood event to significantly impact the area.

There’s an estimated 4 to 8 inches of water in the Big Sioux Basin snowpack just north of Sioux Falls.

With warmer temperatures forecasted, experts estimate significant and very fast snowmelt in the next 5 to ten days.

There’s additional threat coming from the snowpack in the Skunk Creek Basin, which holds an estimated one to three inches of water.

Officials expect the water flow in the Big Sioux River to reach record levels.

As a precaution, Falls Park will close to the public.

“You have huge ice chunks, you have a lot of debris you have hypothermic temperatures. There’s no need to be near the river right now. So, as a matter of public safety we’re going to be closing the Falls within the next day,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Barricades will be up around the park.

It is a Class 2 misdemeanor to drive around the barricades.

The city is drafting an emergency declaration ahead of this next flood event.