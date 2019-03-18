City to Close Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The city of Sioux Falls is bracing for a second flood event to affect the area. It is expected to be so substantial the city plans to close down Falls Park for safety reasons. There is an estimated four to eight inches of water in the Big Sioux River Basin snow pack north of Sioux Falls. With warmer temperatures forecasted, experts expect a substantial snow melt in the next 5 to ten days. There is an additional threat coming from the snow pack in the Skunk Creek Basin, which probably holds one to three inches of water. This means the water flow in the Big Sioux River could reach record levels. Mayor Paul Tenhaken says as a precaution, Falls Park will close to the public.

“You have huge ice chunks, you have a lot of debris you have hypothermic temperatures. There is no need to be near the river right now. So, as a matter of public safety we’re going to be closing the falls within the next day,” said Tenhaken

Barricades will be up around the park and people who drive around them will be fined. The city is drafting an emergency declaration ahead of the rising Big Sioux River, which should be issued shortly.